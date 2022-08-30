Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 28.8% in August

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Argus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.06. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

