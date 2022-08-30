Edge (EDGE) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Edge (EDGE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Edge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edge has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Edge has a market cap of $3.93 million and $12,582.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edge alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00082048 BTC.

About Edge

EDGE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork.

Buying and Selling Edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.