Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,605,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $5,554,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 62,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,167,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93,661 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $2,978,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,217. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $337.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.