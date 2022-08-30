Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,347 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 2.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 423,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 172,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 35,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

