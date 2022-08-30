Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IWF traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,467. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

