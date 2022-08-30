Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 4.8% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $45,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.65. The company had a trading volume of 68,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

