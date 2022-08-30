Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,744 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. 941,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,127,512. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.