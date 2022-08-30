Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II accounts for 1.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 60.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 256,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 96,136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.8% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 27,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.7% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 238,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FCT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,659. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

