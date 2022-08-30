Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 3M comprises 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in 3M by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MMM traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.12. 201,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,422,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.56. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.