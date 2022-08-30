Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.53. 64,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,941. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

