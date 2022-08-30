Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 136 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Shares of ES traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,693. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.40. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

