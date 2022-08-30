Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. 369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.