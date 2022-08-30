Elamachain (ELAMA) Achieves Market Cap of $89,515.75

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $89,515.75 and approximately $426.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,639.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00133071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082640 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain.

Elamachain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.