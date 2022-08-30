Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.

NYSE ESTC traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.85.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

