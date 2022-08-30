Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading 2.1% Higher

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.43 and last traded at $99.72. 216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 103,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.69.
A number of analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
