Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading 2.1% Higher

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.43 and last traded at $99.72. 216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 103,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,113,000 after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,864,000 after acquiring an additional 328,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after acquiring an additional 428,558 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Endava by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

