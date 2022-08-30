Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of EDV traded down GBX 112 ($1.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,670 ($20.18). The stock had a trading volume of 119,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,893. The firm has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,960.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,206.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,069.27. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,505 ($18.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,176 ($26.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.49).

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

