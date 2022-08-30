Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Up 13.6% in August

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,337,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 2,056,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.4 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of EDVMF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $28.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDVMF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.58.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Further Reading

