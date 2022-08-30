Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Endo International Stock Performance

Endo International stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endo International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 20.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

