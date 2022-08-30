Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in August

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,334,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 2,577,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 308.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENRFF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENRFF remained flat at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.