Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 217,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,837,041 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

