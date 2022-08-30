Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 217,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,837,041 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Energy Fuels Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
