Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 420.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGHSF. TD Securities cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC cut Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EGHSF remained flat at $24.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 942. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

