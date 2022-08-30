Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 13,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 20,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

See Also

