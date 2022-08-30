Enigma (ENG) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $174,026.94 and approximately $97,175.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00233882 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001397 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00442606 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.