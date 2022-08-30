EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENLC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.17.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.72.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

