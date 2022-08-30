Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $296.81 and last traded at $295.85. Approximately 17,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,002,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.51. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 37.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.