Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

EPD stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. 84,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,130. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.