EnWave (CVE:ENW) PT Lowered to C$0.85

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of EnWave from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

EnWave Stock Performance

Shares of EnWave stock traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 48,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,656. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market cap of C$60.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36. EnWave has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$1.20.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

