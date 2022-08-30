EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,500 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 606,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,735.0 days.

EQB Stock Down 0.7 %

EQB stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. 378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. EQB has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Get EQB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on EQB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.