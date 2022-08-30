EQIFI (EQX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163,625.00

EQIFI (EQX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One EQIFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EQIFI has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $163,625.00 worth of EQIFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EQIFI has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00813360 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About EQIFI
EQIFI’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,520,012 coins. The Reddit community for EQIFI is https://reddit.com/r/EQIFI. EQIFI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EQIFI
Receive News & Updates for EQIFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EQIFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.