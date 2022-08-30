Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,900 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the July 31st total of 773,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Eqonex Stock Down 5.0 %

EQOS opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Eqonex has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eqonex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eqonex by 679.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 431,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 57,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eqonex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eqonex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 23.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Eqonex

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Eqonex in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products.

