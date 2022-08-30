Equal (EQL) Market Capitalization Achieves $241,780.71

Equal (EQL) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Equal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $241,780.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equal has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,996.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004076 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00134136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081112 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Equal is equal.tech. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Buying and Selling Equal

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

