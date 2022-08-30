Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 30th (AI, AMAT, ASND, AUMN, AYI, BGO, BLCO, BNZL, CNIC, CRWD)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 30th:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They currently have a C$13.90 target price on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a $166.00 price target on the stock.

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a C$0.79 target price on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Bango (LON:BGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a C$1.08 price target on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on the stock.

