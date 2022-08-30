Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 30th (AI, AMAT, ASND, AUMN, AYI, BGO, BLCO, BNZL, CNIC, CRWD)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 30th:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They currently have a C$13.90 target price on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a $166.00 price target on the stock.

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a C$0.79 target price on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Bango (LON:BGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a C$1.08 price target on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on the stock.

