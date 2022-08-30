Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $10.05

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $9.72. Ero Copper shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Ero Copper Trading Down 4.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $870.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.53.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
