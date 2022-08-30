Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 19.4% in August

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Erste Group Bank Stock Performance
Shares of EBKDY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 153,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,045. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.