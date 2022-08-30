Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 19.4% in August

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

Shares of EBKDY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 153,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,045. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Erste Group Bank

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

