ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ESE traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $82.43. 1,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.