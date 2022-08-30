ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.18 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
NYSE ESE traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $82.43. 1,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
