Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Update

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the July 31st total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $335,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

ESQ traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $37.92. 24,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,155. The firm has a market cap of $306.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.90. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

