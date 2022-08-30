essensys (LON:ESYS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.00

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 2426095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.71).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of essensys in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

essensys Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

essensys Company Profile

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company's products include Connect, a software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day operations.

