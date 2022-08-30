Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Essent Group has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

ESNT stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. Essent Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,827,000 after purchasing an additional 64,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

