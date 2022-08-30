Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.17

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 12430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on EB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Eventbrite Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $706.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.
