Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in August

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,300 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 766,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,223.3 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVKIF stock remained flat at $18.84 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 526. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVKIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($33.67) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Evonik Industries from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.73) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

