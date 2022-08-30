Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 1,857,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.