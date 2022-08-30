Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $3.55 on Tuesday, reaching $96.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,303,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

