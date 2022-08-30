Faceter Hits Market Capitalization of $126,087.46 (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $126,087.46 and $5,022.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 63.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,267.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00134606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00084892 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Faceter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

