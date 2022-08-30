Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 9.1%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 16,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 67,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

