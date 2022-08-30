FansTime (FTI) Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

FansTime (FTI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, FansTime has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $218,426.87 and approximately $2.13 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00134039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081134 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

