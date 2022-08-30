Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.1 %

FAST opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 168,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Fastenal by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

