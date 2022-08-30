Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 5%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.61. 36,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,064,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,630 shares of company stock valued at $820,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.