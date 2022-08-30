Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATP remained flat at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Fat Projects Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.99.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,055,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 320,350 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 22.1% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 521,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,280 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fat Projects Acquisition by 14.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.