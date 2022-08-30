Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 318.4 days.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS FURCF traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $14.19. 353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $55.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FURCF. Barclays cut shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($61.22) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($44.90) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

