FIBOS Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FO)

FIBOS (FO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $91.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FIBOS has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00818035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io.

Buying and Selling FIBOS

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

